Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Up 4.6%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 2,217,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,383,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 80.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $61,012.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,382.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 17.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

