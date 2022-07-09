Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,275.00.

ASBFY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($23.01) to GBX 1,850 ($22.40) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $19.07 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 1-year low of $18.13 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

