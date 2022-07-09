Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) versus Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Head to Head Contrast

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,202.14% N/A -110.28% Netlist 1.68% 6.33% 3.39%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $610,000.00 301.39 -$6.00 million N/A N/A Netlist $142.35 million 6.83 $4.83 million $0.00 -420,000.00

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Netlist beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies (Get Rating)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for aerospace, defense, emergency management, and consumer/OEM applications. It offers outdoor solar chargers. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

About Netlist (Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

