Arrow Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,203 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDO. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 583,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 67,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,071 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

