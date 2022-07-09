Arrow Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.65 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

