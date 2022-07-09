Arrow Financial Corp Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.50.

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $200.53 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

