Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,231,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,524,000 after acquiring an additional 656,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.
BAC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.
About Bank of America (Get Rating)
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
