Arrow Financial Corp Buys 227,311 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 648,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,311 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.56% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $41,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000.

NYSEARCA:IDEV opened at $53.70 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $70.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.66.

