Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $263.76 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.67. The stock has a market cap of $191.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

