Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 642 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.32 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

