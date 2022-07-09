APYSwap Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $356,302.99 and $27,533.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, APYSwap has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00131163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00453580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000323 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

