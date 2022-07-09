APY.Finance (APY) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $299,314.70 and $470.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

