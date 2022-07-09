Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.56.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of AR opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 3.71. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $786.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $254,599.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,112.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,028,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,017,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,404,600 over the last 90 days. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,148,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,814 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth $126,793,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 96.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,575,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,073 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.