ankrETH (aEth) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

ankrETH (aEth) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ankrETH coin can now be purchased for $2,922.51 or 0.06939898 BTC on major exchanges. ankrETH has a market cap of $85.72 million and $367,128.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ankrETH has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,587.76 or 1.00001596 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002745 BTC.

ankrETH Coin Profile

ankrETH (aEth) is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. The official website for ankrETH is stkr.io . The official message board for ankrETH is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. "

Buying and Selling ankrETH

