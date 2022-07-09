Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Cut to €73.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.66.
Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.23%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 868.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
