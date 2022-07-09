Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target Cut to €73.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.66.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $50.59 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 868.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

