Anchor Protocol Market Cap Achieves $45.52 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $45.52 million and $37.13 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

