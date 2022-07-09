Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) PT Lowered to €65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €89.00 ($92.71) to €65.00 ($67.71) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Amundi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.76.

AMDUF opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73. Amundi has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $90.53.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

