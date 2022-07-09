Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD) Shares Up 0.2%

Amplify Pure Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:JGLD – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. 80 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55.
