AMH Equity Ltd Sells 566,742 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

AMH Equity Ltd decreased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 566,742 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

ENZ stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 million, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Enzo Biochem news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,182,163 shares in the company, valued at $9,200,758.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 178,100 shares of company stock worth $392,099. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enzo Biochem in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Enzo Biochem from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

