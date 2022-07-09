AMH Equity Ltd Invests $830,000 in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000. Lantheus comprises 0.9% of AMH Equity Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. City State Bank bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lantheus by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, Director Gerard Ber sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $74,308.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,987.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 12,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $751,168.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,534,086.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,510 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNTH stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.93, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, June 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

