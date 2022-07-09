AMH Equity Ltd Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

AMH Equity Ltd boosted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Conduent makes up about 5.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Conduent were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,898,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,375 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 689,259 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after buying an additional 411,422 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,396,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,456,000 after buying an additional 397,000 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Conduent news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Conduent stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

