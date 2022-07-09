AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,697 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen accounts for about 1.2% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AmerisourceBergen worth $83,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 470,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,517,000 after acquiring an additional 26,996 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11,356.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,149,000 after acquiring an additional 232,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $142.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

