AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Trading Up 15.7%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 15.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 7,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47.

AmeriCann Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc operates as a specialized cannabis company in the United States. It designs, develops, leases, and operates cultivation, processing, and manufacturing facilities for licensed cannabis businesses. The company's flagship project is the Massachusetts Cannabis Center that is developed on a 52-acre parcel of land located in Freetown, southeastern Massachusetts.

