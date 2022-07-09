American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in American States Water were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American States Water by 24.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,550,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.58%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

