American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 823.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.30 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.98 and a 200 day moving average of $171.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $106.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

