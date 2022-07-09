American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,650 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in American Electric Power by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $641,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $287,468.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,296 shares of company stock worth $2,140,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.