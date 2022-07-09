America First Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

SHY opened at $82.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

