Altus Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Altus Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,681 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $48.64 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06.

