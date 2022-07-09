Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.19

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.19 and traded as high as $11.41. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 46,841 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

