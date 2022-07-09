AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$35.50

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATGFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

Shares of ATGFF opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.