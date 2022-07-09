Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,630 ($19.74) and last traded at GBX 1,700 ($20.59). 13,394 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 77,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,720 ($20.83).

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,890.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,940.11. The company has a market cap of £717.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,269.23.

In other Alpha FX Group news, insider Tim Butters sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,300 ($27.85), for a total transaction of £20,033 ($24,258.90).

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions.

