Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) is Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Alleghany comprises approximately 1.9% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.17% of Alleghany worth $134,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of Y. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Y stock opened at $834.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.60. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $585.10 and a one year high of $862.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $833.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $761.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

