Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HSBC from $146.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $188.33.

NYSE:BABA opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 64,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 51,488 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

