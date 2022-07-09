Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of AIRT stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Air T has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $43.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

