Aion 1-Day Volume Tops $3.15 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Aion has a market cap of $15.98 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,587.71 or 1.00001332 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00042382 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00219904 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00238586 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00107878 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00051373 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

