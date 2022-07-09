Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Price Target Cut to €74.00

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €93.00 ($96.88) to €74.00 ($77.08) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AEDFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aedifica from €120.00 ($125.00) to €125.00 ($130.21) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Aedifica from €141.50 ($147.40) to €132.50 ($138.02) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Shares of Aedifica stock opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. Aedifica has a 52 week low of $96.25 and a 52 week high of $110.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.