Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in NIKE by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 6,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,937,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $169.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.45. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

