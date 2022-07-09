Advisor Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,311,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,620,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $273.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,525 shares of company stock valued at $24,001,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

