Advisor Partners LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 351,862 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,827 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 164,238 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 80,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $1,753,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $37.99. 22,566,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,778,280. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

