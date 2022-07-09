Advisor Partners LLC Has $11.81 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,082 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 83,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 31,153,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,589,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

