Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,090. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

