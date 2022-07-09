Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Starbucks by 609.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 42,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

