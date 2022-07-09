Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Trading Down 2.5%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.75. 82,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 28,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.51, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 54,225 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Achilles Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

