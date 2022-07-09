Abyss Achieves Market Cap of $3.71 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (ABYSS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $196,301.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Abyss

Abyss (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

