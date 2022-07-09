888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on 888 from GBX 545 ($6.60) to GBX 500 ($6.05) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. 888 has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

