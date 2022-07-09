5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Trading Up 8.6%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) shares were up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FPLSF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
5N Plus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLSF)
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
