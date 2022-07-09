4,372 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 114,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.03%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

