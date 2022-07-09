3,197 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

