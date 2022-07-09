2,649 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,553 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,348,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,035,881 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $117,033,000 after purchasing an additional 441,127 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 34.40%.

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.32.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

