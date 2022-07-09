216,830 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 216,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,723,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after buying an additional 607,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,917,000 after buying an additional 96,622 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $357,129,000 after buying an additional 927,878 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 2,657,988 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,664,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,148,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $231,736,000 after buying an additional 283,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $116.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $380,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,423.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

